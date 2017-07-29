Norris picked up his 16th save of season Saturday against the Blue Jays. He issued two walks but didn't allow a hit over 21 pitches.

A ninth-inning rally from the Angels put Norris in line for a save opportunity, and though it wasn't a clean outing from the veteran, he worked around his command issues to lock down another save. For Norris to fire a scoreless frame was important after he surrendered a walkoff grand slam to Edwin Encarnacion in his last time out. Norris has reasonably strong job security at this point in the season, but his recent command issues, including five walks in his last two outings, will be something owners will want to monitor moving forward.