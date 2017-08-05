Norris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his 18th save in Friday's win over the Athletics.

Norris is 12-of-12 in save chances since May 9. He has been significantly better in save situations, with a 5.14 ERA in 21 innings of non-save situations compared to a 2.38 ERA in 22.2 innings worth of save situations. Expect the other shoe to drop in a close game sometime soon.