Angels' Bud Norris: Pitches well in losing effort Saturday
Norris (2-6) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.
Norris was called from the bullpen to make the start in this contest and although he was quite effective, the Angels were unable to provide enough early run support to take him off the hook for the loss. He'll be expected to have another short outing when he makes his last start of the season Thursday against the White Sox.
