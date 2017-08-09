Manager Mike Scioscia stated that Norris was bypassed for Tuesday's save opportunity due to a scheduled night off, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Scioscia turned to Kenyon Middleton in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels, but he was quick to dismiss an official changing of the guard. Norris has struggled mightily in his last six appearances (24.55 ERA), but he is still owns a solid 86 percent conversion rate (18-for-21) on save opportunities this season. The 32-year-old should still be considered the top closing option for the Angels, but his job is far from safe with Blake Parker and Middleton nipping at his heels.