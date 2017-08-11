Norris (2-4) allowed three runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out one in one inning against the Mariners on Thursday. He was charged with his fourth blown save of the season, but was also credited with the win.

With the top of the order due up, Norris was tasked with working the eighth, and the Angels' 3-0 lead quickly evaporated. All three hits Norris allowed went for extra bases, and he's now given up at least two runs in four of his last seven appearances, pushing his second-half ERA and WHIP to 14.54 and 2.42, respectively. The Angels have not announced a closer change, but Norris may be on his way out following this appearance. Blake Parker has arguably been the team's best pitcher this year, but Cam Bedrosian got the save Thursday, and he fared well in the role early in the season before getting hurt.