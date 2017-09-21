Norris will start Saturday against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Andrew Heaney (shoulder) isn't ready to return, and that means the Angels will have to go with another bullpen game, headed by Norris, while in the midst of the wild-card hunt. Norris has struggled to an 8.84 ERA and 1.91 WHIP since the All-Star break and he only went two innings (21 pitches) last week in his first start of the season.