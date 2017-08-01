Norris was not traded prior to Monday's non-waiver deadline.

The Angels were said to be shopping Norris with the intention of moving him, but ultimately, the deadline came and went without a trade involving the 32-year-old. Norris will remain in Anaheim and presumably continue on as the closer for the time being, but he's on shaky ground, having allowed eight runs on four hits -- including two homers -- and six walks over his last three appearances (1.1 innings).

