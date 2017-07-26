Norris was charged with four runs while failing to record an out in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Indians.

The converted closer was brought into the game in the 11th inning to preserve a tied game, but he walked three batters before surrendering a walk-off grand slam to Edwin Encarnacion. This was easily Norris' worst outing of the season, ballooning his ERA to 3.12 over 40.1 innings. The 32-year-old is still 15-for-17 on save opportunities this season, and he should remain the Halos' closer so long as he rebounds from Tuesday's ugly showing.

