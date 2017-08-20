Norris worked around a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning to earn his 19th save of the season Sunday against the Orioles.

Norris put two men on with one out, but he sat down the next two batters to escape the jam. He has been a bit shaky of late, allowing six earned runs in his last 4.1 innings of work while allowing 10 men to reach during that span. Intrerstingly enough, Cam Bedrosian pitched the seventh inning in this one, indicating that perhaps the pecking order for saves for the Halos is still a fluid one.