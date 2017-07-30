Cron is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cron had drawn the previous three starts at first base, but since two of those turns had come against left-handed starters, it doesn't appear as though he's worked himself out of the short end of a platoon at the position with Luis Valbuena. Until he shows dramatic improvement in his .558 OPS against right-handed pitching, Cron won't be of much use outside of DFS contests or deeper leagues with daily lineup moves.