Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against the Astros.

Cron's second-inning home run was his first since returning to the organization with whom he made his major-league debut in 2014. Cron has played in every game for the Angels since being traded from the Rockies on July 31. He holds a .222 batting average over 36 at-bats in 11 games since the trade.