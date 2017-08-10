Cron went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

He's taking advantage of the regular playing time he's been getting lately while Luis Valbuena mans third base, and Cron is now hitting .385 (10-for-26) in seven August games with two homers and eight RBI. With regular third baseman Yunel Escobar (oblique) potentially sidelined until the end of the month, Cron will get a chance to stake his claim to the starting first-base job on a full-time basis.