Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday against the Blue Jays.

Cron listed his fifth homer of the year in the ninth inning of a game that was already out of hand. Aside from a poor .233 batting average along with a .370 slugging percentage, he also seems to be in a platoon, so he's a difficult player to use in fantasy lineups.

