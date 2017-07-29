Angels' C.J. Cron: Smashes fifth homer of season Friday
Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday against the Blue Jays.
Cron listed his fifth homer of the year in the ninth inning of a game that was already out of hand. Aside from a poor .233 batting average along with a .370 slugging percentage, he also seems to be in a platoon, so he's a difficult player to use in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Hits bench for second straight contest•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Picks up fourth straight start•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Mashes fourth homer•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Breaks tie with pinch-hit homer•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Recalled from Salt Lake•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...