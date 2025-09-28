Dana (0-4) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Astros.

Dana had his longest start in the majors, and he was efficient in throwing 67 of 93 pitches for strikes. He still gave up three home runs, which accounted for all five runs on his line, matching his season high in runs allowed. The right-hander concludes the campaign with a 6.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB through 32.1 innings across seven appearances (five starts) in the majors. Dana will need to show better command to have a chance at securing a rotation spot on a full-time basis in 2026.