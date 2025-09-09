Dana (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings in a 12-3 loss to the Twins. He struck out nine.

Dana flashed both his potential and his flaws in his latest outing, piling up nine strikeouts but also issuing five walks and serving up two home runs. The right-hander has made four big-league appearances this season, including two starts since being recalled Sept. 3, and sits with a 6.32 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 15.2 innings. While his 19 strikeouts show the swing-and-miss upside, 11 walks and continued issues with home runs highlight the command struggles holding him back.