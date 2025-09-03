The Angels recalled Dana from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Dana will start Wednesday versus the Royals in what will be his first outing at the big-league level since late May. The 21-year-old holds a 5.93 ERA through 82 frames in Triple-A this season and has permitted 16 earned runs in 16.1 innings at the big-league level. With Victor Mederos (shoulder) and Tyler Anderson (oblique) both out, Dana could receive multiple turns in the Angels' rotation.