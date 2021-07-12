The Angels have selected Conley with the 126th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A switch-hitting shortstop from Texas Tech, Conley lacks a standout tool, but he demonstrated a well-rounded skill set during his time in Lubbock. At this stage of his development, Conley is a more productive hitter from the left side, but he showed enough pull power and bat-to-ball skills as a righty to continue batting from both sides. Conley's athleticism should allow him to stick in the middle infield, even though his lack of arm strength renders him a better fit at second base than shortstop.