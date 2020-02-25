Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Available out of 'pen Tuesday
Bedrosian (forearm) is listed as an available relief option on the Angels' lineup card for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.
While it's not clear if Bedrosian is actually scheduled to be used out of the bullpen, the fact that he's dressing for the contest indicates that the forearm strain that ended his 2019 season early isn't an issue this spring. The right-hander should be one of the top candidates to fill a key setup role in front of closer Hansel Robles this season after accruing a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 64 strikeouts and 15 holds over his 61.1 innings in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.