Bedrosian (forearm) is listed as an available relief option on the Angels' lineup card for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

While it's not clear if Bedrosian is actually scheduled to be used out of the bullpen, the fact that he's dressing for the contest indicates that the forearm strain that ended his 2019 season early isn't an issue this spring. The right-hander should be one of the top candidates to fill a key setup role in front of closer Hansel Robles this season after accruing a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 64 strikeouts and 15 holds over his 61.1 innings in 2019.