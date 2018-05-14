Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Blows lead in middle relief
Bedrosian was unable to protect a one-run lead Sunday, allowing two hits and striking out one over 0.2 innings in an eventual 2-1 victory over the Twins.
While he wasn't technically charged with an earned run, Bedrosian allowed Shohei Ohtani's inherited runner to cross home in the seventh inning, resulting in his third blown save of the season. Halos' closer Keynan Middleton (elbow) had to leave Sunday's contest, so the 26-year-old is on a relatively long list of relievers who could be next in line to close games. That said, both Jim Johnson and Blake Parker were saved for the later innings in this one, so Bedrosian may not get first crack at save chances should Middleton land on the disabled list again.
