Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Charged with blown save
Bedrosian allowed one hit and walked one across 1.1 innings and was charged with a blown save Sunday against the Athletics.
Bedrosian entered the game in the ninth inning with two outs and runners on first and second, and he promptly allowed a single to Mark Canha that tied the game. Though he was charged with the blown save, the run was credited against Blake Parker, who had allowed a home run and two runners to reach base prior to getting the hook. Since allowing four earned runs in his May 30 appearance, Bedrosian has gotten back on track, allowing one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight across eight innings. If Parker continues to scuffle in his role as closer, Bedrosian would be a candidate to pick up saves.
