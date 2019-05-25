Bedrosian (1-3) was charged with the loss and blown save Friday against the Rangers after surrendering two runs (one earned), a hit and a walk with a strikeout.

Bedrosian came in to pitch the seventh with the Angels up, 3-2. Unfortunately, a combination of fielding errors, a walk, and a two-run single by Hunter Pence was all it took to blow the game. Bedrosian holds a 3.13 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 22 appearances.