Bedrosian (head) has been cleared of a concussion after being struck by a comebacker during Sunday's game against Oakland, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bedrosian is expected to be just fine after being given the green light by the Angels' medical staff. He surrendered five runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk across two-thirds of an inning prior to departing Sunday's matchup.

