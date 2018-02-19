The Angels aren't likely to name a primary closer to start the season, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Blake Parker ended the 2017 season as the Angels' primary closer, manager Mike Scioscia sounds like he prefers to have multiple arms capable of working in the ninth inning. Don't assume that a nominal committee will mean equal shares of saves to go around, though, and if Parker looks good this spring, he will likely be the de facto closer regardless of what Scioscia says. Still, the Angels' unwillingness to fully commit to Parker means it may be easier for Bedrosian to take the role than it will be for other teams' secondary options, so Parker remains a decent late-round target when speculating for saves.