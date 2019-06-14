Bedrosian worked around a hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his first save of the season in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Bedrosian came on with a two-run lead and worked around a two-out single to retire the side while throwing 12-of-15 pitches for strikes. Virtually the entire bullpen was available to pitch in this one, so it's a bit peculiar that Bedrosian got the call ahead of Hansel Robles or any of the other four Angels relievers with a save to their name. The club seems to be using a true committee approach in save situations at the moment.