Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Earns save Thursday
Bedrosian pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Mariners on Thursday en route to his fourth save of the season.
After Bud Norris blew a three-run lead in the eighth, Mike Trout hit a three-RBI double in the next half inning, creating the save opportunity for Bedrosian. He converted for his first save since April 18 -- Bedrosian was the closer to begin the year before landing on the DL with a groin injury. The 25-year-old had a five-run blowup on July 26, but he's now turned in six straight clean outings, and his experience in the ninth-inning role may give him the edge over Blake Parker if a change is made at closer.
