Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Expects to bounce back in 2018
Bedrosian hopes to stay healthy this season after struggling with a groin injury in 2017, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bedrosian had a down season in 2017, finishing with a 4.43 ERA across 44.2 innings -- he accrued a 1.12 ERA through 40.1 innings in 2016. The 26-year-old right-hander attributed his down year to a groin injury suffered near the beginning of the season. Bedrosian missed two months recovering from the injury, and struggled to regain strength upon his return due to a ruthless major-league schedule. During the offseason, he was able to strengthen his lower body and comes into camp ready to resume his role as a vital piece of the bullpen.
