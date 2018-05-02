Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Gets win despite blown save
Bedrosian (1-0) was charged with the blown save Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits in one inning, but was credited with the win against the Orioles.
In his first assignment as the closer since Keynan Middleton (elbow) landed on the disabled list, Bedrosian was unable to close the door and protect the 2-0 lead, but he got bailed out with a walkoff win in the home half of the ninth. Despite the misstep Tuesday, the 26-year-old figures to remain first in line to close out games for the Angels in Middleton's stead.
