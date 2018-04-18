Bedrosian gave up a solo home run while walking one and striking out one over an inning in a 10-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Bedrosian fell victim to one of the whopping six homers the Red Sox put up on the Angels. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a rough start (6.35 ERA over 5.2 innings) after beginning the season as a popular pick to see save opportunities for the Halos. Keynan Middleton has taken over ninth-inning duties, relegating Bedrosian to a middle relief role for the time being.