Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Grabs first win
Bedrosian (1-0) walked one and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday to pick up the win in an 11-8 victory over the Brewers.
The right-hander is off to a good start to 2019, posting an 8:3 K:BB through 5,1 innings to go along with a win and a save. Bedrosian is no longer seen as a viable closing option for the Angels, but if his strikeout rate rebounds from last year's career-low 8.0 K/9, he could still have some fantasy value in deeper formats that reward holds or high-strikeout relief arms.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...