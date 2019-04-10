Bedrosian (1-0) walked one and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday to pick up the win in an 11-8 victory over the Brewers.

The right-hander is off to a good start to 2019, posting an 8:3 K:BB through 5,1 innings to go along with a win and a save. Bedrosian is no longer seen as a viable closing option for the Angels, but if his strikeout rate rebounds from last year's career-low 8.0 K/9, he could still have some fantasy value in deeper formats that reward holds or high-strikeout relief arms.