Bedrosian was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right adductor strain, retroactive to Aug. 3.
The right-hander apparently sustained the injury Sunday as he labored through two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and a walk. Bedrosian is eligible to be activated Aug. 14, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
More News
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Pitching in intrasquad matchup•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Struggles through rough spring•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Available out of bullpen Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Reaches deal with Los Angeles•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Shut down for season•