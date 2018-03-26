Angels' Cam Bedrosian: May begin year second in line for saves
Blake Parker is considered the favorite to begin the year as the Angels' closer come Opening Day, which would push Bedrosian into a setup role, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This news shouldn't be surprising considering Parker's dominance in the role last season, but a shaky spring and a lack of success prior to last year created speculation that Bedrosian could leapfrog his bullpen mate to begin the season. Fletcher disagrees, but the hard-throwing righty should still be held in the event that manager Mike Scioscia deploys one of his trademark committee approaches, or if Parker struggles out of the gates, which would result in a quick hook and a promotion for Bedrosian.
