Bedrosian (thigh) does not have a clear timetable for his return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bedrosian was placed on the injured list with a right adductor strain Aug. 4, but the team is currently unsure when he'll be able to resume pitching. "We really don't have a timetable on him. We're just trying to get him back to where he's feeling comfortable. It's something that didn't seem too serious. So I'm sure, it's fairly imminent when he gets back out there, but at this point, we really don't have a timetable," pitching coach Mickey Callaway stated Saturday. Bedrosian has allowed one earned run in 4.1 innings of work this season.