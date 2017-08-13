Bedrosian picked up his fifth save Saturday against the Mariners, giving up one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Considering Bedrosian has picked up a save in each of his last two appearances and Bud Norris has blown a save in each of his last two appearances, it seems pretty clear that Bedrosian is the guy to own in this bullpen going forward. He has the tools to be an above-average closer if he can hold the job, as he will have no trouble contributing over a strikeout per inning.