Bedrosian will open Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bedrosian will come out of the bullpen as Wednesday's opener and will probably only pitch the first inning. Felix Pena will be the primary pitcher. This is the second time the Angels have deployed an opener in the last week, using Hansel Robles to begin the game Sunday against the Mariners. This may be a trend that the Angels will use the rest of the year so Bedrosian could get more chances to work as the opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories