Bedrosian will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the A's.

Bedrosian will get the ball first for the second time in three days, with Felix Pena expected to cover the majority of innings behind him. In five appearances as an opener this season, Bedrosian owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in five innings.

