Bedrosian was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain, retroactive to Aug. 29.

Bedrosian allowed three runs on five hits in his last two outings as he's apparently been battling the issue for about a week, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The 27-year-old underwent an MRI and doesn't believe it's a serious issue, but he'll be shut down from throwing for 5-to-6 days before deciding the next step in his recovery.