Bedrosian worked around a walk in a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Wednesday en route to his sixth save of the season.

Bedrosian has seemingly reestablished himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in Anaheim, converting three save chances in the past seven days. The Angels won't use Bedrosian in back-to-back games until he's 100 percent recovered from his groin injury, and that means the likes of Kenyan Middleton and/or Blake Parker could sneak in an occasional save when Bedrosian is unavailable.