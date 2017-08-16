Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Picks up sixth save
Bedrosian worked around a walk in a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Wednesday en route to his sixth save of the season.
Bedrosian has seemingly reestablished himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in Anaheim, converting three save chances in the past seven days. The Angels won't use Bedrosian in back-to-back games until he's 100 percent recovered from his groin injury, and that means the likes of Kenyan Middleton and/or Blake Parker could sneak in an occasional save when Bedrosian is unavailable.
