Play

Bedrosian worked around a walk in a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Wednesday en route to his sixth save of the season.

Bedrosian has seemingly reestablished himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in Anaheim, converting three save chances in the past seven days. The Angels won't use Bedrosian in back-to-back games until he's 100 percent recovered from his groin injury, and that means the likes of Kenyan Middleton and/or Blake Parker could sneak in an occasional save when Bedrosian is unavailable.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast