Bedrosian was the winning pitcher of record after firing a clean inning with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

The 25-year-old has picked up wins in consecutive appearances as the Angels' rotation continues to struggle going deep into games. Blake Parker has usurped Bedrosian as the Halos' top closing option, but Yusmiero Petit's save Sunday shows that manager Mike Scioscia is still willing to mix and match in the ninth inning.