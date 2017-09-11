Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Picks up win in relief
Bedrosian was the winning pitcher of record after firing a clean inning with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.
The 25-year-old has picked up wins in consecutive appearances as the Angels' rotation continues to struggle going deep into games. Blake Parker has usurped Bedrosian as the Halos' top closing option, but Yusmiero Petit's save Sunday shows that manager Mike Scioscia is still willing to mix and match in the ninth inning.
More News
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Wild in loss Friday•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Blows lead in eighth•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Used in non-save situation Friday•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Picks up sixth save•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Will not be used in back-to-back games•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Notches fifth save•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...