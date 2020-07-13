Bedrosian (back) is scheduled to pitch in Monday's intrasquad game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Bedrosian was dealing with back stiffness during spring training, but he appears to have fully recovered and is slated to play in Monday's intrasquad matchup. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander should be ready for Opening Day on July 24. Bedrosian should assume a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen this season after posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 59 appearances (seven starts) in 2019.
