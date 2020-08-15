Bedrosian (thigh) played catch before Friday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Bedrosian went on the injured list in early August with a right adductor strain after appearing in four games at the start of the campaign. While Angels manager Joe Maddon indicted Friday that Bedrosian remains without a set timeline for his return, the reliever's ability to begin a throwing program indicates that he is showing signs of progress.
