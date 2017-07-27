Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Post-ASB struggles continue
Bedrosian was shelled for five runs in a third of an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Indians.
The 25-year-old has given up runs in three of his four appearances following the All-Star break, ballooning his ERA from 1.69 to its current level of 4.66. Bedrosian still owns an excellent 6.5 K/BB and his 1.80 FIP indicates that he has experienced a bit of bad luck recently. Either way, the flamethrowing righty will need to turn things around soon if he wants to take over as closer in the event Bud Norris is dealt at the trade deadline.
