Bedrosian agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

This was the first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Bedrosian. The 26-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Angels last year, posting a 4.43 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 44.2 innings of relief. His 10.7 K/9 and 3.38 FIP provides promise heading into this upcoming campaign, and although he may not take over the ninth-inning role, Bedrosian should be a staple in the back end of the Angels' bullpen.