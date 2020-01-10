Play

Bedrosian (forearm) agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, avoiding arbitration freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Bedrosian appeared in 59 games during the 2019 campaign with the Angels, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 64:22 K:BB over 61.1 frames. He spent time in both a starting and relief role, though he ended the year in the bullpen before suffering a forearm strain. Bedrosian is in line for high-leverage relief innings heading into the 2020 season.

