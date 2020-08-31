site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-cam-bedrosian-returns-from-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Returns from injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bedrosian (thigh) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
Bedrosian missed nearly the entirety of August with a right adductor strain. He allowed one run in 4.1 innings of work prior to suffering the injury, striking out three batters while walking four.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read