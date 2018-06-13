Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Serves up homer in loss
Bedrosian surrendered a solo home run while striking out two batters over an inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.
Ryon Healy's homer off of Bedrosian was the first hiccup from the reliever in six June appearances. It has been a disappointing season overall for the 26-year-old, who owns a 4.34 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 7.8 K/9, which are some of the worst marks of his young career. Bedrosian's stellar 2016 season (1.12 ERA and 11.4 K/9) is looking more like an aberration as opposed to the breakout campaign it was once considered.
