Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Signs deal with Angels
Bedrosian signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Bedrosian received a modest raise, with Los Angeles increasing his pay from $1.1 million to $1.75 million in 2019. He figures to serve as one of the top arms out of the Angels' bullpen next year after posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 57 punchouts across 64 innings last season.
