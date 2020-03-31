Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Struggles through rough spring
Bedrosian (back) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks over 3.1 innings in Cactus League play. He struck out three.
Bedrosian wasn't especially wild last season -- he posted an 8.5 percent walk rate against the league average of 8.3 percent -- so his command issues this spring may be partially a result of the back stiffness that bothered him through part of the exhibition slate. While no updates have been given on Bedrosian since play was suspended, he's likely to be fully recovered and ready to assume a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen by the time the regular season gets underway.
More News
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Available out of bullpen Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Reaches deal with Los Angeles•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Shut down for season•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Begins throwing program•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Out with forearm strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Decade Fantasy Team
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through...
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...