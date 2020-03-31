Bedrosian (back) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks over 3.1 innings in Cactus League play. He struck out three.

Bedrosian wasn't especially wild last season -- he posted an 8.5 percent walk rate against the league average of 8.3 percent -- so his command issues this spring may be partially a result of the back stiffness that bothered him through part of the exhibition slate. While no updates have been given on Bedrosian since play was suspended, he's likely to be fully recovered and ready to assume a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen by the time the regular season gets underway.