Bedrosian (adductor strain) is throwing at about 80 percent intensity, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.comreports.
He is without a timetable to return, but it sounds like he is weeks, not days away. Bedrosian had a 2.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 3:4 K:BB in 4.1 innings prior to suffering the injury.
