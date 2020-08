Bedrosian (thigh) is still not 100 percent and his anticipated return date remains uncertain, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bedrosian was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 4, so he is already eligible to return. The right-hander has been playing catch, but he appears to need more time to heal before rejoining the big-league club. Bedrosian appeared in four games prior to the injury, allowing one run while posting a 4:3 K:BB over 4.1 innings.