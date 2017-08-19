Bedrosian was brought into Friday's game against the Orioles in the sixth inning, tossing a clean inning with a strikeout in an eventual 9-7 loss.

Bedrosian managed to preserve a two-run lead, something his fellow relievers couldn't accomplish in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has been acting as the Angels' primary closer this month, but manager Mike Scioscia said he was attempting to play matchups Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. That plan clearly failed when Yusmiero Petit and Kenyon Middleton combined for a four-run implosion in the ninth inning, squandering what would have been the Halos' eighth win in their last nine contests. While Bedrosian didn't get the save opportunity in this one, his teammates' shortcomings should help cement his role as the club's top closing option, even if he doesn't pitch on back-to-back days.